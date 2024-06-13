Minnesota man who joined Islamic State group is sentenced to 10 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who once fought for the Islamic State group in Syria after becoming radicalized expressed remorse and wept in court as he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Abelhamid Al-Madioum cooperated with federal authorities ahead of Thursday’s open court hearing. Prosecutors factored into their recommendation a lower sentence than the statutory maximum of 20 years. The 27-year-old was among several Minnesotans suspected of leaving the U.S. to join the Islamic State group. U.S. District Judge Ann Montgomery says Al-Madioum’s case is extraordinary. She cited his confounding path from a loving Minnesota home to one of the world’s most notorious terror organizations.

