Minneapolis police fatally shoot man they say had a gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police shot and killed a man Wednesday who they say was wielding a handgun and threatening people. Police Chief Brian O’Hara says authorities received an evening call about a man in south Minneapolis with a gun who was threatening people and “not acting normally.” Officers were dispatched to the area and when they encountered the man. They say he took off on foot. O’Hara says the man was instructed to drop his gun multiple times before officers fired. Police haven’t identified the man. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it’s investigating the shooting.

