Met Opera in New York sold 72% of tickets this season, up from 66% and highest since pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera sold 72% of available tickets this season, up from 66% in 2022-23. Box office grosses remained down from 75% in 2018-19 and a projected 76% for 2019-20 before the mid-March shutdown caused by the COVID pandemic. Factoring in discounted tickets, the Met took in 64% of its potential box-office revenue, an increase from 57% in 2022-23. Met general manager Peter Gelb said single-ticket buyers, who amount to 85% of the audience, averaged 44 years old and the subscription audience averaged 70. He says the Met is “on a good path.”

