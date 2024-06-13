Skip to Content
Little girl reunited with family by Police

By
Published 3:31 PM

By Libby Hubbard

    MARION, Indiana (WFFT) — Marion Police located and reunited the guardians of a child who was found wandering tonight.

Police posted on Facebook around 9:45 p.m., June 12th, with information about the little girl.

Police said the girl was near the 3600 block of South Gallatin Street when she appeared without any guardians with her.

Police said the little girl did not know her or her parent’s names or where she lives.

At 10:11 p.m., an update Marion Police had found the girl’s family was made to the Facebook post.

