Justice Clarence Thomas took more trips paid for by donor Harlan Crow, Senate panel reveals

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin says his committee has uncovered at least three additional luxury trips given to Justice Clarence Thomas by donors as part of the panel’s ethics investigation into the Supreme Court. Durbin said Thursday that the committee obtained information from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow that Thomas took three trips on Crow’s private jet that were given to him in 2017, 2019 and 2021. The panel also found evidence of private jet travel during trips to Indonesia and California that Thomas recently disclosed in an amendment to a 2019 financial disclosure report. The Democratic-led Judiciary panel launched the investigation last year.

