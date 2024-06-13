Jason and Travis Kelce team up to co-own Ohio-based Garage Beer

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Eagles legend Jason Kelce has found another new gig in retirement.

He is teaming up with his brother, Travis, to get into the beer business.

The NFL brothers announced that they are now part owners of Garage Beer, which is based in Ohio where both Kelces played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer,” said Jason Kelce. “For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”

The beer is currently sold in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, Montana, and New Jersey, with plans to expand into dozens of new states this year.

“It comes down to quality for me. I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man!” added Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The company says the brothers will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, distribution, sales, marketing, and national expansion efforts.

Garage Beer is a 4% ABV, 95 Calories and 3g Carbohydrate light lager served in two varieties: classic regular and lime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.