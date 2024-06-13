Israel-Hamas war roils congressional race outside New York City, testing Democrats in pivotal clash

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Israel-Hamas war is roiling a primary election between two Democrats in New York, testing the party’s position on the conflict and the larger split between its progressive and centrist wings. The race pits liberal Rep. Jamaal Bowman against centrist county official George Latimer. Bowman is known for his criticism of the Israeli government. Latimer entered the race with the backing of Jewish leaders in the suburban district north of New York City. Their divergent war positions have defined the race. The candidates present a compelling case study for the political divides within the Democratic Party, which has struggled to unify older, moderate voters and younger progressives.

