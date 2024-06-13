Historically Black Coconut Grove in Miami nurtured young athletes. Now that legacy is under threat

MIAMI (AP) — Historically Black West Coconut Grove is a majority Black neighborhood hidden among some of the most affluent areas in Miami that once boomed with sports and economics. It nurtured the early careers of Olympic gold medalists and football stars like NFL receiver Amari Cooper and former pro running back Frank Gore. Today, few remnants of that proud Black heritage exist. Years of economic neglect followed by recent gentrification have wiped out much of the neighborhood’s cultural backbone. Now, this once-thriving community is at risk of extinction.

