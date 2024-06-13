Governor Newsom doubles deployment at border to fight fentanyl smuggling

By Ty Steele

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is more than doubling the number of California National Guard service members at the Southern Border to crack down on fentanyl smuggling and other drug trafficking, according to a spokesperson with the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Deputy Director of Communications, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, said the deployment will increase from 155 to 400 service members, as part of the California National Guard’s drug task force operations statewide.

The task force will focus on gathering information to stop illegal drug trafficking using air and ground support to build criminal investigations and support other law enforcement agencies at ports of entry at the border.

The move comes after Newsom deployed more service members last year and California Highway Patrol officers in February.

