Florida prepares for next round of rainfall after tropical storms swamped southern part of the state

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters have warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state earlier this week. Conditions are expected to worsen Friday. The disorganized storm system was pushing across Florida at roughly the same time as the early June start of hurricane season. This year is forecast to be among the most active in recent memory amid concerns that climate change is increasing storm intensity. The National Weather Service says even smaller amounts of precipitation could impact saturated areas, causing more flash floods on Friday.

By FREIDA FRISARO, TERRY SPENCER and DANIEL KOZIN Associated Press

