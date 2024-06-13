Fistfight erupts in Italian Parliament as tensions rise over expanding regional autonomy

ROME (AP) — Tensions in Italy’s lower house over a government proposal that opponents says will further impoverish the poorer south erupted into a fist-fight that sent an opposition lawmaker to the hospital. Video of the fight Wednesday shows lawmakers converging on 5-Star Movement lawmaker Leonardo Donno after he tried to hand an Italian flag to Roberto Calderoli, a Lega lawmaker who drafted the contested expansion of regional autonomy as minister for regional affairs. Italian media reported that Donno was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being hit in the head and the chest.

