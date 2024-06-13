Ex-US Customs officer convicted of letting drug-filled cars enter from Mexico

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was convicted of accepting bribes to let drug-filled cars enter the United States from Mexico. Authorities say Leonard Darnell George would give traffickers a one-hour window to reach his lane at a San Diego border crossing. He allowed at least 19 crossings between late 2021 to June 2022. Prosecutors say he pocketed at least $13,000 per vehicle, and text messages show at one point he received $68,000 for letting in four vehicles. George was convicted by a federal jury late Monday. He will be sentenced in September. His attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

