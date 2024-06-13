Skip to Content
Dozens of hikers became ill during trips to waterfalls near the Grand Canyon

By SCOTT SONNER and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

Dozens of tourists say they became ill after visiting a popular Arizona tourist destination known for its towering blue-green waterfalls. Hikers have reported symptoms that include vomiting and diarrhea during a time of excessive heat. The waterfalls are on the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation, which is accessible only by foot, helicopter or by riding a horse or mule. Local health officials say they received at least one report from a group of people getting gastrointestinal illnesses. The Havasupai Tribe Tourism Office says it regularly tests water from a spring that most campers draw from on their visits, and it’s been found safe for human consumption.

