Dozens of hikers became ill during trips to waterfalls near the Grand Canyon
By SCOTT SONNER and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
Dozens of tourists say they became ill after visiting a popular Arizona tourist destination known for its towering blue-green waterfalls. Hikers have reported symptoms that include vomiting and diarrhea during a time of excessive heat. The waterfalls are on the Havasupai Tribe’s reservation, which is accessible only by foot, helicopter or by riding a horse or mule. Local health officials say they received at least one report from a group of people getting gastrointestinal illnesses. The Havasupai Tribe Tourism Office says it regularly tests water from a spring that most campers draw from on their visits, and it’s been found safe for human consumption.