California Senate approves ban on schools notifying parents of their child’s pronoun change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has approved a bill that would ban school districts from forcing teachers to notify parents if their child asks to go by a new pronoun at school. The legislation applies to any policies that require school staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to anyone else without the child’s permission. It now heads to the state Assembly. Proponents of the bill say it will help protect students who live in unwelcoming households. But opponents of the proposal say so-called parental notification policies help provide transparency to parents.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

