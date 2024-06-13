Bulgarian ex-prime minister Borissov offers a coalition. But he doesn’t want his old job back

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has invited his political opponents to hold talks on forming a new government. Borissov’s center-right GERB party emerged as the winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. He told reporters Thursday at his party’s headquarters that he doesn’t want to be prime minister. But he cautioned that there will be a government only if the prime minister is named by his party. Borissov proposed the formation of an expert Cabinet but insisted that the ministries of foreign affairs and defense should also be taken by GERB. Borissov said Bulgaria will head to another election in September if these conditions aren’t met and the other parties are thinking of revenge and avoid dialogue.

