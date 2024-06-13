Biden campaign calls on GOP to drop lawsuits over mail ballots, citing Trump’s new fondness for it

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is calling on Republicans to drop lawsuits targeting mail voting now that Donald Trump has embraced the method. The Republican National Committee has filed multiple lawsuits seeking to limit provisions of mailed ballots, including in states that allow ballots to arrive after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by then. For years, Trump has falsely alleging that mail voting is riddled with fraud. But Trump has started to urge his supporters to vote through the mail if it’s convenient for them. Republicans say there’s no contradiction between supporting mail voting and suing to make it more secure.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.