As heavy rain pummels South Florida, tow truck drivers keep busy with stalled cars

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Drivers across South Florida were left stuck and stranded in the massive floodwaters, leading to a very busy day for tow truck drivers.

Wednesday’s massive rain event prompted the National Weather Service to issue a very rare flash flood emergency.

The heavy precipitation made the all-day commute difficult, dangerous and draining for drivers who risked driving through standing water.

Some motorists who took the risk were left stranded and needed to call the experts to get their vehicles to higher ground.

Tow trucks across South Florida kept busy long after the sun set, as they picked up stalled cars one by one.

“Too many,” said one tow truck driver.

At Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 123rd Street in North Miami, knee-high water left a line of cars with engine issues and the hazard lights blinking.

Towing trucks jumped into action to clear the road as quickly as possible.

7News cameras showed a BMW stuck in the middle of the flood after it tried getting across.

When asked how many cars were picked up due to the flood waters, one tow truck driver said, “More or less 10 or 15.”

In Hialeah, a flatbed grabbed a stranded driver that was stuck along West 29th Street.

Another driver was captured being pulled through the water to drier land.

Up north in Dania Beach, cars were seen stranded at Stirling Road and Southwest Second Avenue.

One driver told 7News she had to pay $250 to get her car out of the water.

It’s why experts say driving in flood waters is dangerous and expensive.

“Ah, man, it’s a mess. It’s a mess,” said a tow truck driver.

In Hallandale Beach, a tow truck driver was seen hooking up a Volkswagen along Three Islands Boulevard. The tow truck driver was forced to navigate the flooded streets himself.

“Because you can’t go nowhere. All the roads are blocked,” said the tow truck driver.

Just like the rain, the tow truck driver said his job on Wednesday night will be nonstop, as he has many more people that need help.

“How many more you got today?” a 7News reporter asked.

“Pshh. Probably 100,” said the driver.

A mechanic told 7News some of the car repairs needed following the rain event are worth thousand of dollars.

Officials continue warning residents to stay home if they can avoid being out in the rainy streets.

