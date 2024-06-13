Apparent Gaza activists hurl paint at homes of Brooklyn Museum leaders, including Jewish director

NEW YORK (AP) — People purporting to be pro-Palestinian activists have hurled red paint at the homes of top leaders at the Brooklyn Museum, including its Jewish director. Activists also splashed paint across the front of diplomatic buildings for Germany and the Palestinian Authority. The paint attacks early Wednesday have prompted a police investigation and brought condemnation from city officials. Mayor Eric Adams has shared images of a brick building splashed with red paint on social media. They also show a banner calling museum director Anne Pasternak a “white-supremacist Zionist.” Adams calls it “overt, unacceptable antisemitism.”

