A Chinese history buff finds military secrets in a pile of old papers he bought for under $1

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say that a military history buff found a collection of confidential documents related to the country’s military in a pile of old papers he bought for under $1. The collector then reported them to security units. Media reports on Thursday didn’t say what the documents were or whether anyone had been arrested, other than to say two people related to the second-hand book and magazine business involved were being questioned. The purchaser, identified only as a retiree surnamed Zhang, is an avid fan of military history and soon realized that the items contained information stamped as confidential. China’s opaque state security bodies and the Communist Party-controlled legal system often make it difficult to discern as to what is considered a state secret.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.