10-year-old nonverbal autistic girl attacked on school van, mom says

By Ricky Sayer

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A private school transportation service will no longer transport students to and from Pittsburgh Conroy Education Center after a mother went public with how her autistic and nonverbal 10-year-old daughter was left with bite marks and bruises all over her body.

The girl’s mother, Shareena Johnson, told KDKA-TV that Pittsburgh Public Schools officials told her another student attacked her daughter while she was riding a van to Conroy Education Center on Monday. Johnson was called to the school and told her she should bring her daughter to the hospital.

“They said she had been bit and scratched,” Johnson said. “When I got there, I was in complete shock. I could not have imagined the severity of the injuries on her body. I had never seen bite marks so deep. The bruising and the swelling were awful. I was told that she was shaking and still actively being attacked when the van pulled into the school. The driver did not pull over. He did not call anyone.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools contracts Krise Transportation to pick up and drop off students at Conroy.

“All the other children were also nonverbal on the van. There is no evidence as to what happened, how it happened, how long it occurred,” Johnson said.

She said the company told her it had a video of what happened on the bus. But when she called the district the next day to see the video, she was told there was no recording because it was a new van.

Johnson wants the company to do something.

“I want the driver to take accountability. I want them to change their protocol to one that actually keeps children safe,” Johnson said.

As for her daughter, because she is nonverbal, answering a simple question isn’t easy.

“We don’t know how she’s doing. And that is why it’s so hard for me because I know it’s hard for her,” Johnson said.

When KDKA-TV asked Pittsburgh Public Schools for comment, it said Krise Transportation would no longer transport students to and from Conroy.

KDKA-TV followed up by asking if Krise provides transportation for students at any other Pittsburgh schools and if changes would be made. The district responded by reiterating how Krise Transportation would no longer transport students to Conroy.

“As this incident involves students, no further information is available,” a PPS spokesperson said.

Johnson called the change surprising, saying Krise transported students on Wednesday afternoon. But she said it is good news, adding Krise Transportation should not transport students to any Pittsburgh school.

KDKA-TV called called Krise Transportation on Wednesday. A representative hung up before we could directly ask for comment.

