Underappreciated outside Germany, will the currywurst win new fans at Euro 2024?

BERLIN (AP) — The currywurst promises to be among the most tantalizing gourmet treats on offer at the European Championship this summer. The pork sausage garnished with curry sauce can be served with skin or without. It’s choice that visiting fans will need to make before they become currywurst aficionados over the course of the month-long soccer tournament in Germany. The currywurst is considered a fast-food delicacy in a country where the humble sausage enjoys great importance. It’s generally served on a white cardboard platter with a two-pronged plastic fork.

By CIARÁN FAHEY and FANNY BRODERSEN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.