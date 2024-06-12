UCLA names new chancellor as campus is still reeling from protests over Israel-Hamas war

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the University of Miami has been chosen to become the next chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles, where the retiring incumbent is leaving a campus roiled by protests over Israel’s war in Gaza. Dr. Julio Frenk was selected by regents of the University of California system Wednesday at a meeting on the UCLA campus where there were a swarm of security officers. Frenk is a Mexico City-born global public health researcher. He will succeed Gene Block, who has been chancellor for 17 years and announced his planned retirement long before UCLA became a national flashpoint for U.S. campus protests this spring.

