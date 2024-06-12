Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady brought the New England Patriots endless memories and six Super Bowl trophies during his two-decade run with the team. The Patriots made sure his induction into the franchise’s Hall of Fame was a celebration unlike it had ever thrown before. Dozens of Brady’s former teammates and coaches, spanning multiple eras of Patriots history joined thousands of fans and celebrities including Jay-Z and Bon Jovi to salute Brady as the 35th person to be enshrined into the team’s hall. The night included video tributes from some of Brady’s competitors, as well as cameos from Boston celebrities such as Red Sox legend David Ortiz and actor Matt Damon.

