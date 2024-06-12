The White House isn’t ruling out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden after his conviction

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — The White House isn’t ruling out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden, the president’s son who was convicted on three federal gun crimes. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday on Air Force One that “the sentencing hasn’t even been scheduled yet.” She said she hasn’t spoken to the president the issue since the verdict was delivered Tuesday. The president ruled out pardoning his son during an ABC News interview last week. His press secretary says the president “ was very clear, very upfront, obviously very definitive” in his remarks about a potential pardon. But on a commutation, she said, “I just don’t have anything beyond that.”

