The Atlanta bus hijacking suspect held the driver at gunpoint during the chase, police say. Here’s how the chaotic pursuit unfolded

By Shawn Nottingham, Nick Valencia and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a chaotic shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a separate catastrophe – this one fatal – that was beginning to unfold.

Just a half mile away, a gunman had hijacked a commuter bus with 17 people inside, prompting passengers to frantically text loved ones and call 911 for help, police said.

But as police arrived on the scene and tried to confront the gunman, identified as 39-year-old felon Joseph Grier, the suspect held the bus driver at gunpoint and forced him to speed away, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The ensuing rush-hour police chase zig-zagged across highway lanes and suburban streets as the bus led authorities across at least two counties, at times careening into other cars and crossing into opposing traffic.

Inside, a passenger surreptitiously stayed on the line with 911, allowing authorities to hear the commotion, Schierbaum said. Mayor Andre Dickens said the chaos sounded like a movie scene as the suspect had “a gun to the head of a bus driver saying, ‘Don’t stop this bus or else worse will happen.’”

When the bus finally ground to a halt on a tree-lined street in the suburb of Stone Mountain, passengers streamed out and Grier was arrested without incident, police said.

A passenger found shot aboard the bus was taken to a hospital, where they later died, officials said. The victim’s identity will be released after their family is notified.

The suspect has 19 prior felony convictions, police said, though no further details were provided. CNN has been unable to determine whether the suspect has an attorney.

How the harrowing incident unfolded

The hijacked Gwinnett County Transit bus is part of a web of commuter routes that bring people in and out of Atlanta from its vast suburbs, including passenger Paulette Gilbert, who called her husband from inside the bus as the incident began to unfold.

Paulette Gilbert seemed stunned and frightened as she described a man who had boarded the bus and began acting strangely, said her husband, Johnny Gilbert. She said the man got into a confrontation with another passenger and shot them, possibly in the leg.

“She said the guy got on the bus and seemed kinda crazy,” Gilbert said, recounting his wife’s story. “He was being disruptive or getting on people’s nerves,” he added.

At around 4:30 p.m., police received the first 911 call from a passenger reporting that a gunman was holding the bus hostage on Ivan Allen Boulevard and that there may have been shots fired, Schierbaum said. Then the line went silent.

The husband urged his wife to get off the phone in case the shooter thought she was calling 911, fearful he may shoot her next. “I said put the phone down, put it away. Just sit still.”

Soon after, another call came in from the family of a passenger who had texted them that the bus had been hijacked.

An officer arrived at the scene within about a minute of the first 911 call and tried to confront the suspect, who then “forced the bus driver to drive off,” Schierbaum said.

A third 911 call – this time from another passenger on board – stayed on the line throughout the entire chase, allowing dispatchers to feed information to several law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit, the chief said.

The bus led a fleet of law enforcement vehicles along Atlanta’s Interstate 85 as rush hour commuters sped by and then crossed through several suburban areas before coming to a halt in Stone Mountain.

The large bus struck several vehicles during the pursuit, police said, though it is unclear whether any drivers were hurt.

Police were able to disable the vehicle using several tactics, including positioning an armored vehicle on one of its sides where the tires were balding, preventing it from maneuvering in that direction, police said.

As the bus came to a stop, passengers began to unload themselves and Grier was arrested without incident, police said. A passenger who was found with a gunshot wound later died at a hospital.

A joint investigation into the hijacking will be conducted by the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

