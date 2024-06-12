The Apollo Theater celebrates 90th anniversary at star-studded spring benefit with Usher, Babyface

NEW YORK (AP) — The Apollo Theater is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. The bastion of Black music and culture is one of New York City’s most storied venues. It held its annual spring benefit on Tuesday with a star-studded event featuring Usher, Babyface and performances by Jordin Sparks, Johnny Gill and others. The benefit is its largest annual fundraising effort. It raised $3 million this year. Usher was presented with the Icon Award. Babyface gave a surprise performance after receiving the inaugural legacy award at The Apollo Theater’s 2024 Walk of Fame ceremony.

