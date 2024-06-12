Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. shot to death in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr., a defensive back at Southern Mississippi, was shot to death Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg, a coroner said.

Daniels’ body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy, Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem told news outlets.

The 21-year-old Daniels was a starting cornerback for Southern Miss last season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again, the Hattiesburg American reported.

WDAM-TV reported that Southern Miss coach Will Hall and other university officials joined police and emergency workers who responded to the scene of the shooting.

Daniels played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. He previously starred at George County High School.

