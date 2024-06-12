Skip to Content
Shreveport Police investigating shooting; teens allegedly chase man into house and open fire

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Teens as young as 14 years old allegedly chased a man from his porch into his house and shot the man multiple times, police say.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Willard Avenue and E. 63rd Street in Shreveport.

According to Police, the teens around 14-16 years old shot the man in his 60’s in the arm and hip. The injured man is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The armed teens left in a silver Camry westbound, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

