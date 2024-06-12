Paul Flores, convicted killer of Kristin Smart, moved prisons after 2nd attack

By Daniel Macht

KINGS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The man convicted of killing California college student Kristin Smart has been transferred to a new prison after he was attacked twice.

Paul Flores is now at the California State Prison Corcoran in Kings County, state records show.

He was previously at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga where he was attacked twice in eight months.

In August, he was slashed in the neck by another inmate in a prison yard. He returned to the prison after being hospitalized for two days. The second attack by another inmate happened in the recreation yard in April.

Flores is serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder of Smart, a former student at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo who was from Stockton.

Smart, 19, went missing on Memorial Day in 1996.

Prosecutors maintained Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape in his dorm room at the university, where both were first-year students. He was the last person seen with Smart as he walked her home from an off-campus party. Her body was never found.

–The Associated Press contributed to this story.

