Oklahoma Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seeking reparations

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit of the last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre who were seeking reparations. The nine-member court on Wednesday upheld the decision made by a district court judge in Tulsa last year. The suit was an attempt to force the city of Tulsa and others to make recompense for the destruction by a white mob of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The two survivors of the attack, who are both now over 100 years old, sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called “justice in their lifetime.” A third plaintiff, Hughes Van Ellis, died last year at age 102.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.