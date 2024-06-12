Man convicted in killings of 8 from another Ohio family seeks new trial

A man convicted in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family is seeking a new trial. George Wagner IV made the request in a filing Monday with the Ohio Court of Appeals. He claims there were several errors during his 2022 trial — where he was found guilty of all 22 counts he faced, including eight counts of aggravated murder — and argues in his filing that there’s “a reasonable probability that jurors were swayed” by the alleged errors. Wagner argues in part that prosecutors were allowed to present evidence about crimes and guns not tied to the killings, which only served to connect him to criminal acts of his family.

