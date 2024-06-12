Judge faces inquiry after Illinois attorney was kicked out of court and handcuffed to chair

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County’s top judge has asked state regulators to review allegations that an attorney was handcuffed to a chair after a judge kicked him out of her courtroom. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans referred misconduct allegations against Judge Kathy Flanagan to the Judicial Inquiry Board on Friday. According to a sheriff’s report and court transcripts, attorney Brad Schneiderman was arguing for his client during a May 7 hearing when Flanagan told him to stop talking. Schneiderman walked away muttering, then turned back to the bench. Flanagan then yelled, “That’s it. Take him.” A deputy took Schneiderman into a back hallway and cuffed him to a chair.

