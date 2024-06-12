Incumbent fends off far-right challenge in local Nevada race with potential elections implications

A Republican incumbent on a commission that oversees elections in a major swing county in Nevada has fended off a far-right challenge and secured her party’s nomination to run for reelectio.. The race for Clara Andriola’s seat on the Washoe County Board of Commissioners could have had implications for national elections because the commission has some important oversight over its elections office, including appointing an elections director and certifying election results. Heading into Nevada’s primary on Tuesday, Andriola was facing a challenger backed by a wealthy elections conspiracy theorist who’s been trying for years to create a far-right majority on the board. Washoe includes Reno and is the second-most populous county in the key presidential and Senate battleground state.

