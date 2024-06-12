Skip to Content
Fountain PD arrests man on sexual exploitation of children charges

Brian Junglen
Published 3:56 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced the arrest Wednesday of 41-year-old Brian Junglen after an investigation into internet child exploitation.

The FPD said Junglen was arrested at 6 a.m. on Wed., June 12, and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children-Distribution of Material (Class 3 Felony) and Sexual Exploitation of Children- Video, Moving Visual Images, Motion Picture (Class 4 Felony). He is currently being held without bond.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288, or email at tslater@fountainpd.com. 

To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.

Tyler Dumas

