COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to an accident involving a trapped person at Centennial and Fillmore.

CSFD says that one person was trapped in a rollover accident. Just after 11, CSFD extracted the person and they are being transported to the hospital for evaluation.

CSFD is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.