2 children, 2 adults dead after apparent murder-suicide in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now assisting the La Junta Police Department (LJPD) with an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in the late hours of June 11, 2024.

The CBI says that La Junta police officers were called to a home at 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Smithland Avenue in La Junta. Two adults and two children were found shot in the residence. Three people, two adults, and one child, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the CBI, a second child was transported to a Denver-area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The CBI says that information is very preliminary, with few details available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Junta Police Department at (719) 384-2525.

CBI says that the initial information indicates this was not a random incident, and that the deceased were known to one another.