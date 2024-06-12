Caddo County traffic stop finds couple stole 25 head of cattle, profiting thousands

By Kilee Thomas

ADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A traffic stop in Caddo County led deputies to a large amount of cash and a hefty theft investigation, where dozens of cows were stolen.

Authorities pulled a couple over in Fort Cobb and found $40,000 and paperwork for sold cattle. Caddo County officials said they immediately knew something was up.

Joshua and Brandy Myers were charged with stealing more than 25 cows and then selling them for a major profit. Investigators said the couple was wanted out of Caddo and Comanche counties for theft and breaking and entering in several other cases.

When authorities found the couple, they had tens of thousands of dollars. Brandy told investigators that the money was from selling cattle that she inherited from her grandma.

That’s when investigators started making some calls.

“I reached out to one of the bigger cattle farmers in that area and said, ‘Hey, you got 25 head of cows missing?’ And, at first, he didn’t realize it, but the next day he was able to determine that he did, and that’s how we knew where they came from,” Thomas Adkins with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the couple drove to OKC West Livestock and sold off the cattle. Investigators said all the cows have been found and returned to the rancher.

Caddo County said they don’t believe the couple acted alone, because they had no experience with cattle. Adkins said they believe others helped load and even know which animals to take.

