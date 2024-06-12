Biden campaign and Jill Biden launch outreach to older voters with bingo nights and pickleball games

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is kicking off her husband’s outreach to older voters, an effort blending rallies and phone banks with social events bingo nights and pickleball games. While President Joe Biden is in Italy attending the Group of Seven summit, the first lady will travel to four swing states to launch the Seniors for Biden-Harris effort. The Biden campaign says the first lady will visit Green Bay, Wisconsin; Duluth, Minnesota; Reno, Nevada; and Phoenix. While Jill Biden’s events will feel like traditional rallies, the Democratic campaign also plans to use pickleball events and bingo nights to motivate older voters and keep them activated to help the campaign heading into November.

