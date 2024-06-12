Australia anticipates China will lift final obstacle for exports as they ease past 2020 row

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s top trade official is predicting China will lift a ban on Australian lobster imports after Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits the country. That would end the final obstacle for exports to China since it imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers in 2020. Trade Minister Don Farrell said Wednesday he was confident in a successful outcome for Australia’s lobster producers. Li will be the first Chinese premier to visit Australia in seven years. Australia’s current center-left government has aimed to stabilize bilateral relations since replacing a former conservative government at elections in 2022.

