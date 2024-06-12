A Russian woman is questioned in Denmark over allegations of helping a foreign intelligence agency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian woman has been detained and questioned in Denmark for allegedly helping a foreign intelligence agency to operate in the country. The Scandinavian nation’s domestic security service said Wednesday that the woman, who has not been named, faces preliminary charges of enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark, including aiding it in propaganda activities. It was unclear if the woman had been released. The agency stressed the case was “related to a story in several European media about a Russian state fund.” Danish broadcaster DR said the woman was a Russian citizen, calling her “a central figure in the Russian community in Denmark,” who had received money from a Moscow-based organization. Russia has called for her immediate release.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.