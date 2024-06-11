While youth hockey participation in Canada shrinks, the US is seeing steady growth
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
While Canada has seen a steep decline in children playing hockey in the sport’s birthplace, the United States has experienced steady growth in that department over the past decade. According to USA Hockey data, there are now more kids in hockey across the U.S. than in Canada. Much of that is thanks to outreach to attract more diverse families and a boom in girls participation that even predated the launch of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Efforts are ongoing coast to coast to continue to grow the game with the possibility of the U.S. one day becoming the world’s preeminent hockey powerhouse.