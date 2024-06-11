US Rep. Kelly Armstrong wins North Dakota’s GOP primary for governor. House seat also on ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong has won North Dakota’s Republican primary for governor, setting him up for a likely general election victory in the conservative state in November. The state’s lone congressional representative beat Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller in the race to succeed Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who did not seek a third term. Armstrong is an attorney and former state senator who is serving his third term in the U.S. House. His primary win puts him in a commanding position for the general election. Democrats have not won a statewide election in North Dakota since 2012, and Republicans have held the governor’s office since 1992.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.