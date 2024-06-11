Trump’s company: New Jersey golf club liquor license probe doesn’t apply to ex-president

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former president Donald Trump’s company says he is not the holder of liquor licenses at his three New Jersey golf clubs. Tuesday’s statement by The Trump Organization came in response to an inquiry by the New Jersey attorney general’s office into whether his convictions in a New York case might affect those licenses. The company says Trump is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey, or anywhere in the U.S. The licenses for golf clubs in Bedminster, Colts Neck and Pine Hill are issued in the name of corporate entities.

