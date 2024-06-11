Top investigator in Karen Read murder case questioned over inappropriate texts

The lead investigator in the case of a woman accused of leaving her Boston police officer boyfriend for dead in a snowbank acknowledged disparaging her and her lawyer in text messages. John O’Keefe, 46, died in the Boston suburb of Canton in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say 44-year-old Karen Read dropped him off at a house party hosted by a fellow officer after a night of drinking, struck him while making a three-point turn and drove away. Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Her defense team argues that she has been framed by someone who beat O’Keefe to death inside the home.

