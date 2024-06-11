Researchers find higher levels of dangerous chemical than expected in southeast Louisiana

Scientists using more modern methods of measuring the carcinogen ethylene oxide have found much higher levels of the chemical along a corridor in southeastern Louisiana than expected. The researchers drove two vans using different, but updated measuring equipment multiple times over the course of a month. The two different systems agreed with each other. The chemical used as a basis for antifreeze and polyester, and for sterilizing medical equipment. The researchers from Johns Hopkins University found levels on average 2-10 times higher than what the EPA considers acceptable in terms of increased cancer risk. The research was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

