Prison inmate accused of selling ghost guns through site visited by Buffalo supermarket shooter

A former Louisiana prison inmate faces charges of selling ghost guns to an undercover New York City police officer while behind bars. Authorities say 24-year-old Hayden Espinosa conducted business through a social media operation that was uncovered in the wake of a white supremacist’s massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in 2022. New York City investigators allege that Espinosa of Corpus Christi, Texas, operated a Telegram channel that promoted white supremacist and neo-Nazi views while also selling weapons. Investigators say they came across the channel because one of its visitors was Payton Gendron, the convicted supermarket shooter.

