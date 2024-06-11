President offers love and pride for his son’s addiction recovery after Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden kept his distance from the courtroom where his son Hunter stood trial on felony gun charges to avoid any appearance of meddling. But the president’s quick statement reacting to the jury’s guilty verdict spoke to where his heart has been all along. Biden, in a written statement, expressed pride at “the man” Hunter has become and at his strength in overcoming addiction. Biden aides and allies have privately worried about the toll a guilty verdict would take on the 81-year-old president. The president made plans for a quick overnight trip to Wilmington, Delaware, to be with his family after the verdict was announced.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

