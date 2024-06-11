More global confidence in Biden than Trump even as views of US democracy decline, poll finds

A new poll finds that people around the globe have greater confidence in President Joe Biden to do the right thing compared to his challenger in this year’s U.S. elections, former President Donald Trump. The Pew poll of 34 countries found a median of 43% across the 34 countries trust Biden compared to 28% for Trump. Even though faith in Biden has dropped since the first year of his presidency, it remained equal to or higher than that in Trump in all but two countries, Hungary and Tunisia. The poll also found declining trust in U.S. democracy, with a median of four in 10 respondents saying it used to be a democratic model for the world, but no longer is.

