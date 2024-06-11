Mexico’s historic Chapultepec Castle is flying the Targaryen flag, and officials aren’t amused

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s historic Chapultepec Castle has been seen flying the Targaryen flag, and officials in Mexico aren’t amused. The producers of the HBO series “House of the Dragon” posted a video this week of the Mexico City landmark showing the black Targaryen flag hanging over the battlements of the 19th-century castle. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History says the flags were generated by some sort of technology, and had never really hung there. But they’re hopping mad that the historical site had been used in the ad campaign, and say they would take legal action.

