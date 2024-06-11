Man set to be executed Tuesday for 2009 murder

By Jazsmin Halliburton

BONNE TERRE, Missouri (KMIZ) — David Hosier is slated to be executed Tuesday at 6 p.m. after he was convicted of killing Jefferson City couple in 2009.

Hosier, 69, was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 12, 2013, for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and illegal gun possession. On Nov. 26, 2013. he was sentenced to death.

He is accused of killing Rodney and Angela Gilpin in September 2009. Hosier and Angela Gilpin had an affair but she was trying to reconcile with her husband when the couple was found shot to death at her apartment.

Hosier asked Gov. Mike Parson for clemency in May. Hosier’s clemency was denied and Parson released this statement:

“Ms. Angela Gilpin had her life stolen by David Hosier because he could not accept it when she ended their romantic involvement. He displays no remorse for his senseless violence,” Parson said in the release. “For these heinous acts, Hosier earned maximum punishment under the law. I cannot imagine the pain experienced by Angela’s and Rodney’s loved ones but hope that carrying out Hosier’s sentence according to the Court’s order brings closure.”

Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty submitted a petition last week with more than 6,000 signatures that asked Parson to give clemency to Hosier.

Co-Directer of MADP Michelle Hall told ABC 17 News on Monday evening that she’s disappointed with the governor’s decision to carry out the execution because it doesn’t give people mercy.

Tuesday’s execution of Hosier will be the 11th execution under Parson since he became governor in 2018. Four of those cases have been in Mid-Missouri, with Hosier’s marking the fourth.

